Homeland ready to work with mayors on emergency plan in event of missile threat

Guam Homeland Security is committed to working with mayors to address their concerns with the lack of an islandwide evacuation plan, said Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard and Homeland Security adviser to the governor.

On Wednesday, Aguigui spoke before the Mayors' Council of Guam, which had posed the question of whether there was an evacuation plan in the event of a ballistic missile threat.

While Guam does have the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, it doesn't include an evacuation plan and there are no government-designated fallout shelters on island, said Homeland Security spokeswoman Jenna Blas. The most immediate guidance is to shelter in place within a concrete shelter.

Aguigui recommended working closely with mayors to add contingencies to the CEMP, such as whole-community preparedness and additions to Guam's emergency notification system, Blas added.

"This is the group of folks who we have to take serious instructions and recommendations from because you are imbedded in your communities and you know exactly what works and what doesn't work," Aguigui told mayors Wednesday.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, MCOG president, said it was about two months ago when Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco asked that Homeland Security be brought in to discuss available response plans to foreign threats.

"One evening we were just having a Neighborhood Watch meeting and some of the individuals brought it to my attention that 'Mayor, do we have an evacuation plan? Can you bring it to the Mayors' Council meeting?'" Paco told The Guam Daily Post.

It is a "well-known fact" that there is no islandwide evacuation plan, said Blas, who also attended the Mayors' Council meeting.

"We're talking about ballistic missile threat. So the tyranny of distance and time – we don't have much time. And then how are we supposed to get everyone off of the island?" Blas said.

Aguigui, chiming in a little later, said Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense are working to develop an islandwide evacuation plan and will turn to mayors for help with writing the plan.

However, in her closing remarks and after hearing commentary throughout the meeting, Aguigui said she concurred that an evacuation is probably not viable, but they are committed to developing a plan.

"Maybe not necessarily an evacuation plan, but a master plan on how we can mitigate threats to the island, because we're here by ourselves," Aguigui added.

Sirens

Wednesday's discussion extended to other aspects of emergency preparedness and response, with some mayors expressing concern about not being able to hear sirens of the All Hazards Alert Warning System because of their location, while others said the type of media for the alert is important, such as notification through television broadcast.

Blas said siren alerts are accompanied by the notifications through the emergency alert system and notifications to news outlets.

"That's a great point. We recognize (sirens) as just one form," she added.

Blas said Homeland Security also recognizes there is a need for more sirens on Guam and continues to work on addressing that need.