At 1:54 a.m. the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense issued a statement regarding the Chinese test launch of Long March 5.

The Guam Daily Post readers shared videos of what GHS/OCD is calling an atmospheric phenomenon. It was initially reported as a meteorite.

Bright fiery objects streaked through the sky about 11 p.m. Friday before disappearing above the horizon, according to readers.

GHS/OCD's statement follows:

Chinese Media Reports Test Launch from China; No Threat for the Marianas

Chinese media outlets report that a heavy lift Long March 5 rocket carrying a test satellite payload blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8.45 p.m.

This commercial space launch occurred at 10:45 ChST and corresponds with an FAA Notice to Airmen that was active from 10:43 p.m. until 2:41 a.m.

The atmospheric phenomena that was witnessed in the vicinity of the Marianas occurred around 11:25 p.m. ChST.

There is no direct threat assessed to the Marianas from the launch.

