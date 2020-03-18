The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense are monitoring reports of scam phone calls that urge residents to divulge personal information.

The callers reported threatening messages that Social Security benefits would stop immediately unless information is provided. Other times the scammers disguise their ill intent saying they’re trying to assist with a disability application.

The announcement follows a warning from the Office of the Attorney General of the same Social Security scam targeting Guam residents. According reports gathered by the AG’s office, scammers had the last four digits of the Social Security numbers and wanted consumers to move money out of their banking accounts, according to the AG's office.

“The community is reminded government agencies do not threaten with arrest or legal action if you do not pay a fine or debt with cash, retail gift cards, wire transfers, or internet currency," according to Homeland Security/Civil Defense officials. “Also, if you are required to send payment to Social Security, a letter with payment options and appeal rights would be sent to you.”

The offices encourages residents to remain on high alert and be suspicious of calls that do any of the following:

· Call to demand immediate payment;

· Demand that you pay a debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe;

· Require a specific means of payment, such as requiring you to pay with a prepaid debit card;

· Ask for personal information or credit or debit card numbers over the phone; or

· Threaten you with arrest or deportation.

If any suspicious calls are received, hang up immediately and block the number.

The scammers call using four or five different spoofed phone numbers, including:

· (612) 260-4577

· (612) 260-0746

· (458) 214-2471

· (551) 226-6017

· (440) 760-0811

· (267) 322-2173

· (217) 717-2798

Concerned residents can email the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division at consumerprotection@oagguam.org or call at 475-3324, ext. 3300.

Residents also are advised to report any suspicious activity or social media posts relating to the subject to the MRFC online at https://mlrin.org/ or email mrfc@ghs.guam.gov, following the Department of Homeland Security’s campaign, “If You See Something, Say Something.”