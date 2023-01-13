Homeland Security sets training

With a set of training sessions, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense intends to enhance the island's safety response efforts.

The agency has partnered with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, also known as TEEX, to host these sessions from Jan. 14 through Jan. 22 at the GHS/OCD facility in Agana Heights, the local agency stated in a press release.

The training, with instruction ranging from one to two days, is offered without charge. According to the press release, these courses will cover topics such as risk management framework and how threats, vulnerabilities and consequences determine risk; as well as improving each participant's ability to develop considerations for the resilience of jurisdictional assets by utilizing cross-sector partnerships.

The training will be focused on government and emergency partners such as military, federal, private and nonprofit organizations, the agency said in the release.