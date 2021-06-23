Homeless coalition aims to raise $15K in telethon

The Guam homeless Coalition will hold a telethon from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 24.

The online event can be viewed at facebook.com/guamhomeless and donations can be made directly at guamhomelesscoalition.org.

The telethon will feature interviews with local leaders, providers, and nonprofit partners sharing the different ways their agencies assist those experiencing homelessness, the coalition states in a press release Tuesday.

The evening will also feature a panel discussion comprising coalition members, local entertainment and the premier of Father Fran Hezel’s documentary about homelessness on Guam, “Heart but No Home.”

“This event is part of our greater effort to find creative solutions that assist the homeless population we serve. Our community can play a role in that support by tuning in to learn about the complexities of homelessness, the service providers working to address those issues and ways to make charitable donations,” stated Samantha Taitano, chairperson of the Guam Homeless Coalition.

The telethon has a fundraising goal of $15,000. All donations received through June 27 will count toward the telethon goal and will assist with costs related to rehousing and helping individuals in other ways such as increasing access to education, meaningful job training and employment, and assisting in managing chronic health and behavioral health conditions.

The coalition is a group of government agencies, nonprofit organizations and others in the private sector that come together to help respond to the needs of homeless youth, families and single adults.

Members include the organizations that operate shelters for homeless youth, families, and single adults, as well as agencies that provide supportive services.

To learn more or donate, visit guamhomelesscoalition.org or follow on Facebook @guamhomeless or Instagram @guamhomelesscoalition.

(Daily Post Staff)