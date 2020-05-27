Homeless coalition balks at plan to house 4 to 5 people in a tent

The Guam Homeless Coalition withdrew from taking the lead on the management of Operation Safe Haven, a plan to provide emergency shelter to the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of crowding and safety concerns.

“This decision is made after additional working discussions with our homeless coalition partners and particularly due to observed lack of transparent responses on this push for a Paseo Stadium site,” wrote Angelina-Marie C. Lape, Guam Homeless Coalition chairperson.

Lape wrote to Guam Homeland Security Advisor Tim Aguon.

The effort to build a shelter for the homeless started in March. The shelter was initially planned to be built at the Paseo de Susana Park by April.

To date, there is no shelter for the homeless.

Lape's letter to Aguon on May 1 noted that during a status meeting, “even the Department of Health and Human Services representatives had concerns of this planned action.”

“Further, input from Homeland Security staff provides that homeless will be assigned 4 to 5 per tent by gender without regard to the main objective – separate spaces for self-quarantine at a stationary site.”

The letter was among documents released in a Freedom of Information Act request for documents from the governor's office.

The governor's office has previously announced that Operation Safe Haven wouldn't be opening at the Paseo in Hagåtña at all.

The cancellation was made after airmen from the Guam Air National Guard 254th Red Horse Squadron had already worked on the site. Thirty-one members were on-site for six days and spent more than 900 man-hours performing repairs and renovations of restroom and shower facilities.