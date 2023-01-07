Homeless count set for Jan. 27

The annual point-in-time homeless count for Guam will take place Jan. 27, according to Robert San Agustin, director of the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention. He spoke briefly about the count to the Mayors' Council of Guam during the council's first regular meeting of the year, held Wednesday.

"There'll be about 450 giveaway bags that we are collecting donations for," San Agustin said. "There will be training for the volunteers that will be going out that day. Those trainings will be (held) virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Friday, Jan. 20."

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, the MCOG vice president, said he knew hundreds of volunteers will be wanting to help locate homeless individuals.

"Do you know if they'll be going to every village to do the point-in-time count? Or we'll only (be) hitting Agana, Tamuning, Dededo - some of the areas? Because, I think most of us have some families that meet the homeless guideline under the point-in-time count. Whether they're in the jungle side or they're living in their cars in the streets," Hofmann said.

San Agustin said there are about 185 sites that have been assessed to have homeless individuals.

"We're going to hit everywhere - all the villages - that day," the director added.

Last year's PIT count found fewer homeless individuals, but counting teams also saw many people living in substandard conditions. The count identified 31 veterans among the island's homeless population - 10 more than the prior count in 2020. Twenty-one of the veterans were unsheltered homeless individuals, with nine of them classified as chronically homeless.