The Guam Homeless Coalition may have counted fewer homeless people during this year's Point-in-Time Count, but coalition teams also found many people living in substandard conditions.

"Our teams found a lot of people living within a place; so there's either one big open area or they have little shacks. There was a lot of kids who were also school-age kids," said Diana Calvo, executive director of Catholic Social Service, which is involved in several island homeless assistance and housing programs.

Calvo spoke Tuesday afternoon to members of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay about the organization's homeless outreach and assistance programs, as well as housing programs.

"A lot of people requested assistance with medical (issues), as well as employment. And some of the areas also, the level of housing was so substandard," Calvo added.

Homeless encampments and substandard homes are not new sights for CSS or the Homeless Coalition. But what was surprising with the count this time was the number of people living in them, according to Calvo.

"There was so many people. Like if you went to Swamp Road, for example. People have land leases and they build the ranch-style house or whatever. And, yes, they're maintained, but then now it's not maintained well because almost all households didn't have any source of income," Calvo said. "Even if they're on public assistance, you still need some kind of money. People had no transportation. It's like, maybe they were just so in crisis."

One of the presumptions derived from the count's preliminary information, Calvo said, is that, while there has always been substandard housing in Guam, there has not been enough attention given to helping these individuals upgrade their housing environment.

"And when you have COVID come in over the last two years and people have lost jobs and all of that, then how can we help them rebuild," she added. "That's something (the coalition) will be discussing today and in the next few weeks as we are looking at the numbers."

Calvo said the coalition would be debriefing on the count and discussing the findings and what the response might be.

Rotary Club President Bonnie Lee Alig presented CSS with a check for $1,000 at the meeting.