Homeless facility awaits 17 more room renovations

Officials are waiting to complete renovations for an 18-unit facility in Anigua acquired to serve as a permanent facility for homeless shelter services.

Robert San Agustin, the director of the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, said the scope of work for the renovations is complete and the Department of Public Works is working on the request for proposals.

San Agustin said he believed the estimated cost for the renovation work was about $700,000.

"Each unit needs to have (a) redone kitchen. I think the electrical has to be redone and a lot of the plumbing also for the units. So, it's almost a full refurbish of every unit," San Agustin said.

One unit has been renovated, while all others are vacant, he added. OHAPP likely will be coordinating the operations of the facility once it is online.

"Right now, the thing that we're waiting on, pretty much has been the labor and then also the materials, the supply chain for that stuff," San Agustin said.

"The governor and lieutenant governor had a meeting with, I think, the Philippine consulate last week. And so, we're hoping with their support of getting more workers in, we'll be able to have that labor resource ready. And then moving on the materials once they get in," he added.

The facility has 18 two-bedroom units and can probably fit about four to six people per unit, according to San Agustin. It will be a "permanent homeless response resource" and will likely be a mixed-use facility, he added.

"Some of it could be for elderly, some of it could be for homeless being discharged from the hospital, San Agustin said, later adding, "We're still figuring out how to best use it, but it will most likely be some kind of mixed use for the different types of homeless population that we have."

The government of Guam purchased the building, according to San Agustin, although The Guam Daily Post is awaiting information confirming details of the purchase.