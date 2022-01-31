Homeless families transition from Global Dorm to Tamuning shelter

No homeless individuals or families are now at Global Dorm, a temporary emergency shelter the government began contracting in July 2020.

All clients have been transitioned to other housing programs, or are using a newly opened shelter located in Tamuning, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, confirmed Thursday.

The change was announced earlier this month during a meeting of an interagency group on homelessness.

"Some of you may know Global Dorm for the past few weeks has had a serious environmental problem over there, with just terrible things going on over there," Sarah Thomas Nededog, executive director of the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, told the group.

All 170 people who were receiving emergency housing through Global Dorm now are receiving a housing voucher, have been placed in a transitional program or are residing in the LIHENG Sinafo COVID Emergency Shelter in Tamuning.

"It truly was an act of commitment to our people and to getting everyone into a safe, healthy environment, and it really happened," Nededog said of the work to relocate the homeless clients.

The primary emergency homeless shelter now is located at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel and has a total of 40 rooms.

Catholic Social Service, as it did in Maite, operates the Tamuning shelter. Nonprofit organization Mañelu will provide case management operations "focused on housing search and placement, life skills training, transportation assistance, employment training, and other activities related to stabilization and rehousing," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated previously in a press release.

The cost to manage and procure the site is paid through a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which covers one year of operations.

The Tamuning site, however, was meant to be a second shelter to alleviate crowding at the first location, not a replacement.

Tenorio was "optimistic" a few weeks ago about an ongoing effort from the administration to open a permanent homeless shelter, an initiative backed by a $3 million federal grant.

"The government of Guam is at the tail end of acquiring a facility – and it looks like that will be serving a dual purpose: emergency receiving (of clients), and perhaps some early transitional housing for stabilization," he said during the interagency meeting.

More details on the acquisition will be shared at next month's meeting, according to Tenorio.

The group, which the lieutenant governor leads, has been focusing on three key services for homeless individuals and families: emergency shelter focused on stabilizing, pathways to traditional housing, and lockers and overnight beds for those who aren't interested in traditional housing.

"Quite frankly, although we know that there's limited real estate on Guam, but ... the facilities up there (at Global Dorm) are not conducive for long-term placements," Tenorio said. "We've had a large number of people that were in emergency shelter for months and months – even past a year. So I guess the forward movement is moving people – not only qualifying them for the housing vouchers, ... but also stepping up and pushing them in a more suitable environment for children and families."

Notice of violation

While no official during the interagency meeting disclosed the latest alleged safety or health violations seen at Global Dorm, Post files show that in June 2021 the Department of Public Works issued a notice of violation to the Maite facility for not meeting safety standards.

"We simply wanted the landlord to clean up the facility," Vince Arriola, director of DPW, told The Guam Daily Post at the time.

In June 2021, Adelup committed that no clients would need to seek new shelter.

"No evictions will occur," Paco-San Agustin told the Post in June 2021. "Our office has been notified of the violation and the owner has a chance to comply and bring the building to the required safety standards. Once repaired, a passing inspection would resolve the complaint. We continue to work with the building owner and the Department of Public Works to ensure families remain safe."

The government of Guam was renting Global Dorm on a month-to-month contract, so no further expenses are expected, Paco-San Agustin said Thursday.