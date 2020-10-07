A number of people have reached out to David Castro after his story was published in The Guam Daily Post this week that he and his 7-year-old son, James, were displaced from the government's emergency homeless shelter in Maite, and were living in a truck for nearly two weeks.

Castro was waiting to be allowed back in to the rented government shelter at Global Dorm.

On Tuesday, around 11 a.m., he said a woman that he did not know approached him and agreed to care for his son.

“She just wanted him to have a place,” said Castro. “She was a lady that saw me in the newspaper and wanted to help James. I didn’t get much information from the lady. We were just focused on James having a house to stay in and she said she would bring him to see me every day. It happened so fast.”

Castro said he was allowed back into the shelter the following day, but by late Wednesday afternoon, he still hadn’t heard from his son or the woman he trusted to care for James.

“This lady was so compassionate to me that I just let her have James,” he said. “She promised to bring James every day to see me, but I am not out there.”

Now, he is hoping that the woman can bring his son back to him safely.

Castro said Guam police were also contacted and have since collected the surveillance video that captured his interaction with the woman.

GPD has not yet provided a comment on the situation.

Castro described the woman as being tall with a slim build, appeared to be half CHamoru and half Caucasian, and in her late 50’s. He adds she was last seen in an old model white Jeep.

“She gave me her name but I didn’t write it down. The number was the most important thing but I didn’t get it because it just happened so fast,” he said.

Since speaking publicly about his situation with his son, Castro said he also hopes James isn’t taken away by Child Protective Services.

“I pleaded for them to give me a chance to prove myself,” he said. “I know I stepped out of line and I wasn’t thinking. I am going through a separation right now with my wife.”

Castro was evicted from the shelter last month for reported violence against his wife, Post files state.

He said he just wants James now that he was allowed back inside the shelter.