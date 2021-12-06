When a homeless man in Inalåhan found a purse at the scenic Inalåhan Pool on Sunday, he wanted it returned to the owner immediately.

"If I see things left there, I would check around to see who's missing something," Jimmy Meno, who volunteers to keep an eye out on the Inalåhan Pool every single day because he lives in the area, told The Guam Daily Post.

When he couldn't find the owner of the purse even after asking people in and around Inalåhan Pool on Sunday afternoon, he gave it to a trusted Inalåhan resident, Steven Paulino, who in turn gave it to Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf.

"I followed my heart, do the right thing. I wanted the owner to get it back," Meno, 45, said. He said all he wants is for people to enjoy the Inalåhan Pool when they visit the southern part of the island.

Inside the purse was a big cell phone and lots of identification cards, he said.

"There's an envelope there. I didn't open it," he said.

That envelope contained more than $2,000 cash, the mayor said.

By Monday morning, the owner of the missing purse, Duri Suh, a 33-year-old tourist from Seoul, Korea, was reunited with her belongings.

"So lucky and very thankful, so much," said Suh, a mother of two, after the Inalåhan mayor handed her the missing purse in the lobby of Pacific Islands Club in Tumon Monday morning, and with Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez also there to show his appreciation and support.

The mayor said Meno lives in the Inalåhan Pool area.

"His parents passed ... I feed him and give him money for his services. Makes him feel appreciated," the mayor said.

Suh and her family are vacationing on Guam. This is Suh's third visit to Guam, which she said she's fond of because of its good beaches, the weather and the people.

Meno wasn't able to come and meet the owner of the purse at the Pacific Islands Club, so the mayor did it on his behalf.

Suh said she's thankful for the person who found the purse, and the others who helped him with it, and expressed her intention to repay the kindness.

"Thank you very much and I hope to pay back something," she said. "I want to know (the person)."

'Trusted individual'

"Jimmy Meno is a very trusted individual," the mayor said after he handed the purse to the tourist who owns the purse that Meno found.

The mayor said after Meno handed the purse to Paulino, the latter personally brought it to the mayor's house Sunday night.

Paulino and the mayor were able to to track down the owner, when they found a Pacific Islands Club card in the purse.

The mayor said Meno is a volunteer for the Inalåhan mayor's office and he "oversees and maintains the swimming pool so he picks up the trash and reports any kind of wrongdoings to me and he wants to take care of the place and allow for visitors to come in and enjoy the place."

"I hope she (owner) is able to spread the word that Guam is a place that they can trust and know that there are still a lot of good people here," the Inalåhan mayor said.

Family vacation

Suh got her valuables back just in time for her husband Kim Jongho's 39th birthday on Monday.

The couple is vacationing with their 5-month-old son, 6-year-old daughter, and Suh's mother.

They arrived on Guam on Dec. 3 and will be returning to Korea on Dec. 8.

GVB's Gutierrez said he hopes this story of honesty, kindness and doing the right thing would resonate well with Guam's tourism source markets.

"Guam is the Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf and his people, his employees that actually speaks of what Guam is all about, culturally. We are really honest people, and we welcome people, we welcome our guests, and this is just a great example of what we can tell our tourists coming in from Korea particularly, that don't worry here, nobody right now is going to be accosting you," Gutierrez said.

GVB created a visitors safety officer program to help ensure the safety of tourists and residents alike in the tourist district of Tumon.

In August this year, three employees at Ross Dress for Less at the Guam Premier Outlets were also honored with certificates and gift bags for helping a tourist from Taiwan reclaim her $12,000 bracelet.

GVB has also been beefing up its marketing to welcome back tourists to Guam after the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry hard, and has recently been seeing mostly Korean tourists coming back.