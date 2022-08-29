Driving along the bustling roads of East Hagåtña, motorists may notice the picturesque views of the beach and perhaps the million-dollar condominiums, but drivers who take a closer look may see a number of homeless individuals and families struggling to survive. No one wants to be homeless, but, for people such as 28-year-old Terisita Attao, it's the reality of life every day.

Attao has lived on the streets with her partner and 1-year-old son for six months. It's a situation that she never thought she would be in, let alone with a small child.

“I feel so bad because he has to go through this,” the mother said. “I try to find every way to support my child.”

As she spoke, her son sat in a stroller giggling with excitement as he pointed at the ocean.

Attao said raising a child on the streets is hard, even when it comes to normal everyday activities such as showering. To shower, the family sometimes walks to the Paseo.

Without a home, she can buy only food that doesn’t need refrigeration.

"We don’t buy cold food, we just buy Cup-O-Noodle or whatever doesn’t need to be cold,” she said. "Its hard.”

Being a homeless mom hits her the hardest when she thinks of her child and the possibility of losing him because of their current situation.

“That’s what I have been trying to prevent from happening,” she said.

Since becoming homeless, the family members continue to try to change their situation and have sought shelter to no avail.

“Still looking for a job, he (her husband) just needs to get all his documents, his ID.” she said. "We tried (to get shelter) over here at Tamuning Plaza, we applied but we are just waiting, there’s still a waiting list.”

To provide for her son, Attao swallows her pride and stands by the roadside asking passing motorists for donations.

“I feel ashamed to do it, but I have no choice but to do it because I have a son to take care of. If it was only me, I am good, I can suffer. But, I want to make sure he has food and milk and everything,” she said.

At times Attao receives help from nonprofit organizations and people in the community.

"Sometimes we sit around and people come up to us and give. I get help from Salvation Army, they help me with Pampers,” she said.

While she is thankful for the generosity of strangers, with a sad tone, she said, "my family sees me sometimes out here but they won’t stop by or anything. (I’m) hurt, but it's OK."

Before she and her family were homeless, Attao stayed in Tamuning with family. But, admittedly, she said, a falling-out led to her current situation — living on the streets.

“We are actually everywhere, we move around,” she said. “We just slept here last night," she said. "I don’t really like it, … not really comfortable being homeless, I just have no choice because I have nowhere to go.”

They took refuge under a pavilion in East Hagåtña near Alupang Beach Tower.

A blanket on the concrete floor served as the family’s bed.

"We try to go under a roof," she said, to ensure that her son’s head is covered.

And while her child sleeps, she described her nights as restless.

In response to The Guam Daily Post's question, “Do you have a good night's sleep?" Attao said, “No, not really. ... I have to be aware every night because there’s a lot of people that steal.”

While she and her family are in need of shelter, she said, they can’t afford to pay rent now. She is hopeful her partner will find a job so she can make her son a home-cooked meal.