Officials with the Department of Public Health and Social Services were wrapping up operations at the unused parking garage in Tumon when Sato Ikelap came slowly walking down the entrance ramp. He'd already met these men and women, most of whom wore the bright blue protective gowns that have become familiar in the COVID-19 outreach efforts.

Ikelap was one of the 15 or so homeless who were swabbed for the disease at that site earlier Thursday morning. By about 10 a.m., nurses and other officials were moving back to the main testing site at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park, where another 12 had undergone testing by that time.

Thursday marked the third day of the weeklong outreach to test pockets of homeless on the island for COVID-19. The events were mostly held in central villages – Tamuning, Tumon and Hagåtña – where street homeless congregate. Today's outreach will take place in Dededo, at Iglesia Circle.

According to Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, the chief public health officer, the first outreach in Tamuning led to 35 tests and the second in Hagåtña involved 39 tests – all had negative results.

Homeless are considered at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 due to panhandling and congregating, as well as a lack of access to medical care. The homeless tested at the Tumon garage site came from around that area.

About six other people had made the parking garage their home with Ikelap. It was located just across the Tumon Bay Business Center and stood slightly taller than some of the buildings surround it, but somehow still remained relatively obscure from motorists driving down Pale San Vitores Road. Vegetation had grown over some places and the inside of it had been decorated with graffiti, debris and trash.

Ikelap, an older man with disheveled hair and worn clothing, said he'd been staying there five years. He was originally from the Federated States of Micronesia and came to Guam in 1993. He had been staying with his uncle but the home became too crowded. Ikelap said he left that home and has been homeless since.