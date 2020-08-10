Homeless shelter contract to be renewed

The government of Guam has renewed its contract with Global Dorm Maite, which is functioning as a homeless shelter in the central village, and will continue to renew the contract for the foreseeable future, according to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. A service agreement with Catholic Social Service has also been renewed, he confirmed Friday during a press conference.

"The commitment that the governor and I have is to provide permanent emergency shelter capacity while we continue to build out options for families and individuals to transition into other types of housing," Tenorio said.

Global Dorm Maite opened last month as the first emergency shelter for homeless people on Guam since the COVID-19 pandemic began and is near capacity. At last count, there were 72 individuals at the shelter, including 15 minors.

Efforts are underway to secure additional temporary shelter for those without homes. The lieutenant governor reported in July that the General Services Agency had offerors for some additional housing. It appears those efforts are still in progress.

James Ji, owner of Global Dorm Maite, has previously confirmed the use of his property to house Guam's homeless.

GovGuam chose the dorm using what Tenorio has previously described as "emergency procurement."

The first monthly contract for the Maite facility, signed July 9, is $52,500 for 30 days.

GovGuam also tapped Catholic Social Service to provide shelter management for a monthly fee of $37,048.