The government of Guam will continue to use federal funds to pay for a former tourist dormitory as an emergency shelter for Guam residents who don't have roofs over their heads.

"The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration continues to provide emergency shelter for Guam’s homeless," the governor's office stated in a press release Friday.

As of Thursday, 107 individuals resided at the Global Dorm in Maite, an increase from previous months.

Half of the shelter occupants are minors. Twenty-two of the children are ages 0-2; 11 are ages 3-5; 17 are in ages 6-10; two are ages 11-13; and one is 14-17.

Additionally, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center screened 25 Global Dorm clients and determined eight individuals are eligible for services, the governor's office stated.

“The increase in the number of minors residing in the shelter is of great concern, and we will continue to connect these families with the services they need. As the Interagency on Homelessness and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention continues to identify gaps in care, we will try to mobilize our resources to fill in those gaps,” stated Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “GBHWC was able to identify seven adults and one youth who are now receiving needed services. I thank them for their leadership and initiative in starting this screening.”

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Interagency on Homelessness and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention received generous donations from the community for distribution to those in the shelter. Donors included the East Asia Taekwondo Federation of Guam, the Rotary Club of Northern Guam, Micronesian Brokers Inc. and Titiyas Palomo Store. Donations included face masks, sanitizing solutions, and drinks and snacks.

There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the shelter. Strict adherence to health and safety protocols remain in place at all times.

James Ji, owner of Global Dorm Maite, has previously confirmed the use of his property to house Guam's homeless.

GovGuam chose the dorm using what Tenorio has previously described as "emergency procurement."

The first monthly contract for the Maite facility, signed July 9, was for $52,500 for 30 days.

GovGuam also tapped Catholic Social Service to provide shelter management for a monthly fee of $37,048.