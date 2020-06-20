Editor's note: This is the first in a series on homelessness in this pandemic.

Anthony Lizama and Marina Roberto reside at the Paseo de Susana Park. Their living space – a tight cornucopia made up of clothing, a couple of fold-out chairs and a shaded place to sleep among other belongings – is a familiar site among the concrete pavilions at the far edge of the park.

On Thursday, Lizama said he was told that homeless people living in Paseo would have to leave the area. That was followed later in the day with word that they could stay, if only for just a couple more days, Lizama added.

After months spent essentially shut down, Guam is now hoping to revive its tourism industry and that means renovating public places to entice tourists, according to John Burch, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. That also means that homeless occupying these spaces must leave as soon as possible in order for work to be done, he added.

Lizama and Roberto arrived at the park sometime last month after hearing that the government was opening up the grounds for a homeless shelter. The government did plan on establishing a shelter at the Paseo Stadium, known as Operation Safe Haven, but just one day before it was set to open, the plans were canceled.

That was back in early May. The initial statements on the cancellation indicated that the site was not conducive to curbing the spread of COVID-19 as the homeless would crowd in tents. Documents disclosed later showed that the Guam Homeless Coalition raised serious concerns about using the stadium space, including a lack of transparency on the push to use the stadium.

The promise of a homeless shelter had attracted numerous members of the homeless population to Hagåtña, where Paseo is located, Burch said.

"They came down from the north, the south end and even from central in Tamuning – from everywhere," Burch said. "They thought it was going to happen. I'm not part of the task force for the homeless but I try to get in touch ... because the homeless are staying in the parks."

Some of them appear to have been assisted by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority and are no longer in Paseo, he said, adding many have only been there about a week.

There have been concerns, including trash piling up in Paseo and other parks as well as altercations among the homeless and between them and other residents, he added.

"As soon as people move out, new people move in ... Because they're all over the place. They all moved to Hagåtña in anticipation of the Safe Haven (project)," Burch said

Revitalizing the economy

If there is a deadline to get renovation work complete, it would be June 28, Burch said. The day before is the Island Pride Beautification Event. The work already taking place includes preparations for the event. Parks and Rec is targeting "premiere properties," including Matapang Beach, Ypao Beach and Paseo.

"This is all part with the (Guam Visitors Bureau) plan to bring tourists back in," he said.

Thursday was not the first time homeless in Hagåtña were asked to leave. That has been ongoing for about two weeks, he said.

"If we don't get the parks up and running, we're not going to be able to bring in as much tourists to revitalize and start up our economy," he said. "We've heard of thousands of people without jobs. We've got to get them back to work before this problem of homelessness increases."