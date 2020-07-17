The inaugural meeting of the Interagency Council on Homelessness capped off with a bit of public discussion late Thursday morning, where Jannica Quintanilla, a program coordinator at Guam Memorial Hospital, highlighted challenges with a different type of homeless population – patients abandoned by their families.

These patients are bed bound or are persons with disabilities who need robust medical equipment to live independently after being discharged, Quintanilla said. Some patients need room care and physical therapy post-discharge, as well as outpatient services, she added.

"Last but not least, we have elderly individuals who are also abandoned here," Quintanilla said. "We are struggling with sheltering these individuals because, number 1: they are now homeless. Families are not able to be contacted, located. And even if we begin dealing with families in the beginning, I tell you, lieutenant governor, we lose them. They no longer want the responsibility and they no longer want this."

This is in addition to challenges with homeless individuals who regularly come into the hospital seeking food, a shower or some rest.

"These individuals we are trying to capture in our hospital and we're all trying to work together to help them to obtain insurance, to obtain some kind of public benefit ... but when we are dealing with these patients, we are coming into these challenges where they are coming back over and over, and eventually whatever was disabling them in the community is now become worsened," Quintanilla said.

"We don't know what to do anymore with trying to even get them housing, because now these individuals need caregivers," she added.

Quintanilla suggested training independent homeless individuals to become caregivers and pair them with patients. This could grant them shelter and work experience at the same time, she said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who chairs the council, noted that the public guardian may become involved in cases where family members are abandoned or abused. He also acknowledged a training program at the Guam Community College that will focus on individuals who are not medically trained but can become caregivers.

Overall, Tenorio indicated he is aware of the issue and said these concerns will be a pending matter before the council.

"That is a gap that we have talked about previously. I have visited one of the individuals (at GMH) for I think two or three years. ... The need is a step-down facility or an option for them, which is really going to help GMH preserve the bed capacity for those that really need the hospitalization," Tenorio said.

Another member of the council said she would work with Quintanilla on obtaining data. The council spent most of the morning going through its mandates and various initiatives that they will need to tackle moving forward.

Tenorio said the council intends to meet weekly.

The executive order that reconstituted the council on homelessness also created the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention. The office will be federally funded and is under the administrative supervision of the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, who is part of the council on homelessness, said they are actively looking for office space and hiring personnel.