Homelessness office being created under executive branch

A homelessness office is being created as part of the executive branch, according to a new executive order.

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-37. This new executive order creates the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention in the executive branch and under the administrative supervision of the Office of the Governor, in close coordination with the Mayors' Council of Guam.

COVID-19 testing was also completed for all staff and residents of the emergency shelter, with one staffer and nine residents testing positive, according to a press release.

The Interagency Council on Homelessness and the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention held meetings that reported the 10 positive cases of COVID-19 at the shelter. Five of the confirmed cases were minors.

To stop the virus from spreading, the people who tested positive were transferred to the government of Guam designated isolation facility. The Guam Fire Department sanitized the facility, and there have been no additional positive test results reported.

The executive order followed the Mayors’ Council of Guam request to elevate OHAPP’s responsiveness and provide additional support to fight homelessness on Guam. Executive Order 2020-37 moves OHAPP to the governor’s office for administrative supervision.

As of Oct. 21, 84 individuals reside at the Global Dorm in Maite, 33 of whom are minors. This includes 16 children age 2 and below; eight from the ages of 3-5; four from 6-10 years old; three from 11-13 years; and two from the ages of 14-17.

The Interagency Council on Homelessness and OHAPP are scheduled to reconvene at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, via Zoom, and the meeting will be livestreamed on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s Facebook page.