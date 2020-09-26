Homeowner attacked with machete in 3 a.m. break-in

Guam police officers need the public's help in finding four men who are suspects in a machete attack, theft and break-in at a house on Adacao Road, Mangilao, before dawn on Thursday.

Around 3 a.m., the homeowner awoke to a loud noise coming from the living room area.

As the homeowner exited the bedroom, he was met by two men who began assaulting him, according to police.

During the course of the assault, two other men entered his bedroom and took the victim’s personal items, police stated.

The victim sustained lacerations to his arm inflicted by one of the men who was holding a machete, according to police.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a dark sedan toward Route 26, Carnation Road, Mangilao.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The homeowner described the men as possibly being local and in their mid-20s.

The Guam Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance on this case. Anyone with information can call police dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.