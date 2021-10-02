Homeowners assistance plan still under federal review as some residents struggle

Annie San Nicolas lost her job in March 2020, just as COVID-19 was taking hold on Guam. Like many who lost employment due to the pandemic, San Nicolas found relief through programs such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. But with her PUA having ended and savings running out, and with two mortgages and utilities to consider, San Nicolas is again feeling the pressure weigh on her.

"With my lending institution, I was lucky enough to get forbearance on my mortgage. I have two mortgages. With my other mortgage, the lending institution didn't offer forbearance. So the PUA helped me with that and my other bills," San Nicolas said. "I was OK during that time, but once the forbearance ends, my mortgage is due and I'm still unemployed."

San Nicolas hasn't had much luck applying for certain other relief programs. She didn't qualify for mortgage assistance under the Guam Housing Corp., which San Nicolas said was due to the forbearance. While the forbearance held off her mortgage payments, it also meant her monthly bill was climbing higher and higher. And if she had obtained the assistance, San Nicolas said, she might have been able to get off forbearance and keep the mortgage payments from rising.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program also caught her eye, as it offered to help with utility payments. But because she didn't have a landlord, San Nicolas didn't qualify for the ERA either.

"That's why I was wondering. I was like, they're really pushing help with utilities and that's what I need help with," San Nicolas said. "When they told me I didn't qualify, I just said, 'OK.'"

While the rental assistance program is just as it sounds, Guam was awarded about $13.5 million to implement its Homeowner Assistance Fund program, which was created by the American Rescue Plan. The purpose of this fund is to help prevent mortgage and utility delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures, as well as loss of utilities and home energy services, and displacement.

But, unfortunately for San Nicolas and many other homeowners facing challenges with paying their bills, Guam's HAF plan remains under review by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Department of Administration submitted the Guam plan in late August.

"At present, we have not received approval," DOA Deputy Director Bernadine Gines told The Guam Daily Post. "Our team recently presented the HAF plan with mortgage lenders and utility agencies, and continue to work on the setup of the local program."

The U.S. Treasury did make an initial payment and released 10% of the total $13.5 million amount to create the HAF program. But the remainder of the allocation will be upon approval of the plan, according to Gines.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and as long as Guam remains in its shadow, programs such as HAF are likely to prove invaluable. As a comparison, the emergency rental assistance program has served to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for power utility customers.

$700K worth of power bills paid

GPA has received $700,000 through the ERA on behalf of its qualified ratepayers. The utility also is expecting an additional $200,000 for customers who recently qualified and continues to receive lists of qualified customers from the ERA program office, according to GPA General Manager John Benavente.

But many residents remain behind on their bills. The power utility has more than 40,000 customers and there are currently 3,116 residential customers who have payment plans with GPA. As of the end of August, 9% of residential customers had unpaid balances beyond 30 days, 4% had balances beyond 60 days and 3% had balances beyond 90 days.

GWA delinquency data not available

The Post made the same request for ERA and delinquency data to the Guam Waterworks Authority but did not get a response.

For now, San Nicolas is keeping an eye out for any help she can get and applying for jobs "every day."

"But I'm stuck. Time to pay my mortgage, and I don't know what to do," she said.

Finding employment has proved difficult. San Nicolas has more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing. Now in her 50s, she had worked one job for more than 20 years and another job for 10 years. San Nicolas was essentially set before the pandemic hit and took that away from her.

As she tries to get back into the job market, San Nicolas is finding that for the kind of work she did and the kind of pay she needs, employers are now asking for degrees "and not more so experience."

"I managed to take some classes online during this whole time. You know, certificates on certain career paths, but it still doesn't seem to be helping. Because I don't have a degree," San Nicolas said. "Yes, I can go get a job that pays $10 an hour, but, ... it's not even enough to pay my bills."

"So I'm still looking elsewhere for something else. It's not good business practice to do that. I am getting really, really nervous. I don't know if my end result is that's what I'm going to have to do. ... I hope it doesn't come down to that because it's not my style of business."