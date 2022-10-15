Homeowners need more assistance; maximum HAF limit raised by Treasury

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has raised the maximum assistance available to Guam residents under the Homeowners Assistance Fund program, officials announced Thursday during a regular meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

Relief assistance for eligible homeowners is now capped at $26,550, an increase of $11,550 from the prior maximum, according to HAF program director Audrey Topasna.

About $11.5 million in federal funding was allotted for direct services to residents under HAF. The program so far has assisted about 940 homeowners since opening up at the end of January, to the tune of $5 million. Most of that went to mortgage payments, according to the breakdown Topasna provided Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Out of the 940 approved applicants, a little more than 400 are active continuances, meaning they continue to submit applications for assistance every month. At the end of September, 125 clients had reached the prior $15,000 program cap, and officials estimate that 75 more will reach that threshold by the end of the year.

"It has been discussed during prior meetings, there is a concern of these homeowners who've reached their max and are still needing housing assistance. Of course, that number is going to continue to increase," Topasna said during the meeting. "We did reach out to Treasury, we've reviewed our program terms, and we are now happy to share with everyone that we've updated our (HAF) plan."

More assistance needed than expected

Part of the program review included looking at data at the time the HAF plan was written versus more recent information gathered while it was being used by residents.

When the plan was written, the average monthly payment was estimated at $1,550, which factored into the prior $15,000 cap, according to Topasna.

"When we looked at what the third-quarter data shows, and these are with homeowners who actually applied, were approved and are receiving assistance, it's really at $2,542. So, really taking a look at those numbers, evaluating our program terms, is what led to the increase in our relief assistance," Topasna said.

HAF recipients who hit the prior cap, yet who still need assistance, are encouraged to take advantage of the new maximum. These homeowners can submit a continuance form, but they will be required to provide updated income documents, as well as other documents, Topasna said.

Officials do have a list of some homeowners whom they will contact to let know about the new maximum, she added.

Income limits that determine program eligibility also have been updated, potentially allowing more families financial relief, according to Topasna.

"This is going to avail to new homeowners who were not able to qualify for the first, second and third cycle, but now will be able to qualify," she said.

Information on HAF, including income limits, is available on the Department of Administration website for the HAF program. Cycle 4 of the program will launch Oct. 17.

Another assistance program, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, also has updated income limits for eligibility. These are viewable at DOA's website for the ERA Program.

Residents who have reached their 15-month maximum under the ERA have an opportunity for three more months of assistance starting with Cycle 5 of the program, Topasana said Thursday. A total of 550 approved applicants have now reached the cap.

ERA's Cycle 5 is scheduled to begin accepting submissions Oct. 24.