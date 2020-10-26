Senators on Friday heard testimony opposing Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee's bill seeking to prohibit future use of septic tanks over the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer, regardless of whether the lots are part of parental subdivisions.

These include areas in Yigo, Dededo, Tamuning, Mangilao and Barrigada.

Everyone who testified in the three-hour public hearing on Bill 404-35 agreed there's a need to protect the aquifer, which is the source of about 80% of Guam's drinking water. But they differed on how to do that, and on the role of Bill 404.

Local property owners, land surveyors and Realtors told senators that Bill 404 will not protect the aquifer but will only make it more difficult for local families to own a home, especially on property from their parents under the Parental Subdivision Law.

"The efforts to protect Guam water resources is critical," said Guam Association of Realtors President Clare Delgado. "However, what is also critical is the pursuit of homeownership."

David Damian, a homeowner and real estate professional, among others, said the leaks and other issues with the aging wastewater treatment system "may be causing more damage to the aquifer than septic tanks."

"To our legislative leaders, ... I ask that before you consider this bill, you look into and consider the options that would help improve our current wastewater treatment systems to protect our aquifer, (and) before you consider restrictions that would curb development and make the dream of owning a home even more difficult to attain for our local families and everyone dreaming of living here," he said.

The bill says when a public sewer is available, no new type 2 facility or septic system shall be built or used on any lot in a groundwater protection zone, "regardless of the size of the lot and regardless of whether or not the lot is part of a parental subdivision."

Homeowners said connecting to the sewer system costs a lot, especially if the sewer line is far from the property.

When a public sewer is not available, the bill says, no new type 2 facility shall be built or used on any lot in the groundwater protection zone, that is less than one-half acre in size, regardless of whether the lot is part of a parental subdivision.

Re/Max Diamond Realty Realtor and broker Gina Campos said she doesn't believe the bill will solve the aquifer issue.

"All it will do is hurt families that use the parental subdivision (law) to be able to distribute more properties to their children," she said.

Dededo resident Ryan J. De Guzman, also a real estate broker, asked senators to hold off acting on Bill 404 until a more thorough discussion with all stakeholders takes place.

'Loophole'

Lee, at the public hearing via Zoom, said restrictions already exist by which parcels of land can have septic tanks legally installed over a groundwater protection zone.

"Most landowners with less than a half-acre cannot build septic tanks for their planned farm, home or business. This measure simply takes away the lone exception to this rule, which some consider to be a loophole for smaller lots established through rental subdivisions," the senator said.

Lawful agreements and permits to install septic tanks over these areas, executed prior to Bill 404 becoming law, "will be grandfathered in," Lee said.

John Jenson and Nathan Habana of the Water and Environmental Research Institute of the Western Pacific testified on the growing presence of nitrates in Guam's water wells.

Lee said one major cause for this rise of nitrate contamination is as plain as day – the number of septic tanks that are leaching over the aquifer.

"That is why this measure calls for there to be fewer of these waste storage systems over what Guam law calls groundwater protection zones," the senator said.

Officials from the Guam Waterworks Association, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Consolidated Commission on Utilities and Guam Department of Agriculture testified in support of the bill.

"This bill mitigates the impacts of the (Northern Guam Lens Aquifer) from increased number of septic tanks on lots smaller than one-half acre which could increase the amount of nitrate released to our groundwater," said GWA's Vangie Lujan, reading the testimony of GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

The bill, she said, does not eliminate the approval of parental subdivisions nor does it prevent families from distributing parcels to their family members, but only reinforces what's already existing in the current regulations.

'A lot of ifs'

But Realtors and homeowners such as John Duenas said the 2020 Guam state of the aquifer study says a significant source of pollution of the aquifer comes from sewer lines and not from septic tanks leaching into the ground.

"I don't see consistency between your conclusion and the state of aquifer study 2020," Duenas said.

Resident and Realtor Ted Nelson said "there's a lot of ifs."

"With all these studies, I find it ironic that they introduced legislation to make landowners and septic tanks the main culprit of all this," he said.

Guam Surveyor LLC Vice President Dennis Balagtas said, "There's not any definitive notion that says absolutely the contamination of nitrates in groundwater protection zones is caused by the amount of development in these areas."

Homeowner and real estate professional Ronald Laguana said the way the bill will hurt people is like having "another pandemic."

Others who testified against the bill included Re/Max Micronesia and Philippines Regional Director Liz Duenas. Sen. James Moylan said the bill seems to provide only "the possibility of protecting our water wells," and shared homeowners' and Realtors' concerns.

Lee, in a statement after the hearing, said she recognizes opposing testimony and has committed to the Guam Association of Realtors to address some of the concerns with the bill prior to advancing it to a vote by the full Legislature.

"The cost of losing 80% of Guam's drinking water cannot be calculated," the senator said. "It will represent an irreversible decline in our quality of life."