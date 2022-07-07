Three to four months have gone by since two deadly officer-involved shootings occurred, and the review process with investigators is ongoing.

Prosecutors with the Office of the Attorney General are reviewing both cases, according to AG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros.

There is still no indication whether either or bother of the cases would be brought before a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

The two cases have been ruled homicides.

The Guam police officers involved in the separate shootings have since returned to duty. Police Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Post that the department’s internal affairs investigations of both cases are near completion.

Shootings

On March 9, a man who was accused of targeting a Shell gas station in Dededo with a slingshot was shot by a responding Guam police officer multiple times.

On April 8, a man led Guam police on a high-speed chase toward the intersection of Route 16 and Harmon Loop Road, where he got out of his car. The car suddenly caught fire. Cellphone video captured the man armed with a rifle standing in the middle of the road, as officers repeatedly told him to drop the gun.

One shot was fired by an officer, causing the man to fall to the ground before several officers closed in on the suspect.

The Independent Investigative Team investigated both shootings.

The names of the victims and the officers involved in the cases have not been made public.