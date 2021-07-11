Murder defendant Troy Ryan Damian, 32, is being held on a $750,000 cash bail in connection to the death of Michael Jose Castro.

Damian appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Saturday.

“This is an extremely heinous case. He faces a life murder without the possibility of parole,” Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther said.

The prosecution told the court that Damian was under house arrest in a separate misdemeanor case when Guam police officers found him out fishing and arrested him this week in connection to the murder case.

Luther requested for the bail amount that was set by the court, however, defense attorney Joseph Razzano argued against it.

“It’s not a reasonable bond. He has known about this case for many, many (months) through the media,” said Razzano. “A high bond would be for someone like Nicholas Moore who fled the jurisdiction. Damian has been in contact with police about this matter. He could’ve tried to leave Guam and hide but did not. He’s recently started working at an auto shop.”

Damian was ordered to have no contact with Nicholas Moore, who also faces murder charges related to the disappearance and killing of Castro.

Damian is scheduled to be back in court on July 20 before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Damian was charged with aggravated murder and murder, both as first-degree felonies, and each with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He also was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with the same special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Damian allegedly bragged to someone last month, who ultimately became a source of information for authorities, that he and Moore had killed Castro.

The source had recorded the conversation which captured Damian allegedly admitting he shot at Castro during a car chase on Cross Island Road, documents state.

Damian also allegedly admitted to the source that Damian and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed. Investigators continue to search for Castro’s body, which authorities believe may have been dumped out a sea.

Moore had past illegal drugs and prescription pills dealings with Castro, but the two had a falling out, court documents state.

DNA evidence and witness interviews helped investigators to link the pair to the case, Post files state.

Moore was arrested on June 7 in Florida. While police had questioned him in November, shortly after Castro was reported missing, Moore was allowed to leave island for the expressed purpose of attending the Betty Ford Center, a drug rehabilitation facility in California.

Moore posted $1 million bail for the murder case, and an additional $100,000 bond in a separate attempted murder case, on Wednesday, court documents state.