The family of the man who was killed before his body was dismembered and dumped in Chalan Pago earlier this year is remembering his life now that police have made two arrests.

George Alvarez is the father of the slain man, Stevy Villanueva.

“I loved him so much. He was a good kid. Everybody loved him,” said Alvarez. “I’ve been praying for weeks for these guys to get busted.”

Investigators said the killing was drug-related.

“I’ve pleaded with my son for eight years to get off it,” Alvarez said, adding that more needs to be done to combat the island's drug problem. “The factor of him being addicted to ice poses the problem to where you just can’t get off and you want more.”

Manny Sablan Murciano Jr. was charged with murder for allegedly shooting Villanueva.

Robert Isaac Revels was charged with hindering apprehension. Prosecutors allege Revels helped Murciano dump Villanueva’s body off Route 10 in Chalan Pago and get rid of the evidence in January.

Murciano remains confined in prison on $250,000 cash bail. The prosecution wants the court to set Revels' bail at $5,000.

“I want justice, but I’d like to say in their face that I forgive you and pray for you and that God loves you,” Alvarez said.

'God wants us to forgive'

Villanueva’s godparents also felt some relief knowing a suspect was caught.

“He was really a good kid,” said Ron Eclavea, Villanueva’s godfather. “It’s just the drug problem on the island. It is very addicting. He just got out of prison. The minute he got out, he was saying that he was going to turn over a new lifestyle and take care of his kids, but the lure was just too much.”

Ron Eclavea said while the family members are certain the body found earlier this year is Villanueva's, they also want to see the results from the FBI, as authorities sent DNA evidence to be evaluated.

“The way he died cannot even be described. It’s just the horror of horrors that you can think of,” Ron Eclavea said. “But the family wants to forgive, despite the horror of it.”

Villanueva was a father of four.

“His demeanor was very friendly and warm. He would always have a smile on his face,” said Mary Eclavea, Villanueva’s godmother. “Of course, with the drug addiction and when we found out what happened to him, it took me aback. It was horrific, it was evil for anyone to place that upon a human being. But, in my heart, God wants us to forgive and pray for him.”

The family is now focused on healing after months of not hearing from Villanueva and now learning of his death.

“As hard as this is, we know that this is a test of our faith in God to forgive and to find the peace in ourselves. It’s going to take a little time to heal,” she said. “Nobody should have to suffer like that, no matter what the situation.”