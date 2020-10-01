Honda's airbag settlement secures $100K for Guam consumer safety

The Guam Office of the Attorney General has secured $100,000 for Guam consumers in a multi-state settlement with American Honda Motor Company Inc. and Honda of America Manufacturing Inc.

Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho stated in a press release the settlement arose over allegations that Honda hid safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States. Long-time Honda supplier Takata Corp. designed and manufactured the systems that were first installed in the 2001 model year, the attorney general's office stated.

The settlement concludes a multistate investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers that the frontal airbags posed a significant risk of rupture, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments of many Honda and Acura vehicles, the attorney general's office stated. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States alone.

Camacho said “multistate litigation is an example where strength in numbers affords us the opportunity to pursue issues that affect the health, safety and overall well-being of our local community and consumers.

“Combining our efforts with other communities that are experiencing similar consumer issues empowers our ability to continue to actively engage and fight for these types of issues, and to broaden our efforts to do more.”

The participating states and territories will be paid $85 million combined.

Guam’s share of the settlement will be used to fund the attorney general's ongoing consumer protection work.

The settlement also will lead to taking steps to ensure that future airbag designs include “fail-safe” features to protect passengers in the event the inflator ruptures.

Nearly 4,000 Honda and Acura vehicles on Guam also were outfitted with new airbag systems during an event in May 2017.