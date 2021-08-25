A man accused of selling “Virus Shut Out” lanyards that claim to kill viruses will admit to the criminal allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Kwong Yau Lam, 67, who was indicted Monday, is scheduled to plead guilty today to distribution and sale of unregistered pesticide, conspiracy to distribute an unregistered pesticide and false statement to government agency.

He faces a maximum of six years in federal prison and deportation, according to the plea deal.

Virus Shut Out's safety and efficacy against viruses have not been evaluated, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Lam is a citizen of Hong Kong, court documents state.

On March 20, 2020, Lam allegedly sold 100 pieces of Taomit Virus Shut Out cards to a merchant in Yigo after he explained that it would protect people from viruses, documents state.

He also allegedly sold the products to two other vendors.

The devices were not registered with the EPA in accordance with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

Lam then allegedly acquired 900 pieces from a relative in Hong Kong, but the boxes were seized in Hawaii.

He also lied to investigators about selling the devices, documents state.

Lam is scheduled to admit to the charges today before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.