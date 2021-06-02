Honor society lists inductees from University of Guam

Students, faculty and staff from the University of Guam recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The inductees are:

• Jonnavie Andrea II Abaya of Tamuning

• Corinth Aguon of Dededo

• Anne Alba of Dededo

• Jasmine Nicole Almoguera of Barrigada

• Ashton Analista of Agat

• Kristin Artero of Tamuning

• Kezia Ann Banu of Tamuning

• Joy Baza of Merizo

• Justin Berg of Mangilao

• Alyssa Bersamin of Barrigada

• Ailea Bonto of Barrigada

• Kyle Matthew Bungubung of Tamuning

• Jethro Capati of Yigo

• Kellie Castaneto of Barrigada

• Tristan Jake Castino of Yigo

• Cristian Cayanan of Dededo

• Yvette Marie Cruz of Hagåtña

• Renmar Daproza of Tamuning

• Samantha Marie Dela Cruz of Dededo

• Cameron Raye Diaz of Hagåtña

• Kelcey Flores of Barrigada

• Patrick Galimba Jr. of Barrigada

• Jacklyn Garote of Mangilao

• Kamerin Guerrero of Dededo

• Evangeline Helgenberger of Barrigada

• KaiWing Ho of Barrigada

• Chaz Iglesias of Barrigada

• Tiffany-Amber Inocencio of Hagåtña

• Lawrence Kasperbauer of Barrigada

• Hiro Kurashina of Barrigada

• Christina Lee of Barrigada

• Wilfred Leon Guerrero of Hagåtña

• Stephanie Francisca Lorenzo of Barrigada

• Atisa Marie Lujan of Hagåtña

• Jaelene Renae Manibusan of Hagåtña

• Jamabeva Masangkay of Tamuning

• Andreillette Mayoyo of Yigo

• Tonya Dee McDaniel of Sinajana

• Jayson Morales of Tamuning

• Eries Jay Moreno of Tamuning

• Maya Nena Nanpei of Mangilao

• Isaac Novilla of Dededo

• Aria Amore Palaganas of Tamuning

• Carmylu Pasana of Yigo

• Angelo Paule of Barrigada

• Breanna Perez of Toto

• Geraldine Reyes of Tamuning

• Aliana Roces of Dededo

• Angela Rosario of Sinajana

• William Sablan of Yigo

• Jaylene San Nicolas of Dededo

• Michelle Santos of Agana Heights

• Cheyenne Santos of Barrigada

• Dolores Santos of Tamuning

• Jean Margarette Santos of Tamuning

• Stephanie Smith of Barrigada

• Ryan Toves of Tamuning

• Marijana Uchima of Mangilao

• Samantha Uncangco of Tamuning

• Nena Waguk of Barrigada

Eligibility

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. The graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Some of the organization's notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards more than $1 million to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.