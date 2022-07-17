Honoring Guam in DC

NATIONAL MALL: The Guam Society of America recently organized a wreath laying at Guam's marker at the World War II Memorial, located at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. According to the society, Del. Michael San Nicolas and several other invited dignitaries were not in attendance. From left: Maria Connelly, WWII survivor; Segundo "Sy" Sanchez, WWII survivor; Rosita Gutierrez Dell'isola, WWII survivor; Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero; Donald Remy, deputy secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs; Keone Nakoa, deputy assistant secretary of Insular and International Affairs, Department of Interior; Vice Adm. Michele Skubic, director, Defense Logistics Agency. Courtesy of the Office of the Governor