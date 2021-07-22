Editor's note: In commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Guam’s liberation from the Japanese occupation, The Guam Daily Post is sharing photographs that depict our island and people and the U.S. troops who fought to retake Guam in World War II.
Honoring those who suffered, fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice in WWII
- Daily Post Staff
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug case defendant allowed to travel for MMA fight
- Child tax credit checks out by August – ‘maybe’
- Help arrives for family who waited weeks for unemployment benefits
- Evelyn Ungacta's hot dog stand is back
- Agriculture agency mum on what staffers were doing in Tiyan
- 100 drones to light Tumon's sky
- Autopsy results for man killed in police shooting not released
- Fired school bus driver's case being reviewed for stricter burden of proof
- Slingshot, car used in alleged assault; 2 men arrested
- Man charged in 2019 killing of Harmon businessman cuts plea deal
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
It was a soggy Liberation Day for Guam. And yet, many gathered, despite the weather and continued pandemic response, to honor those who suffer… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In the Battle of Guam, four U.S. Marines were awarded the Medal of Honor. There were also at least 19 Navy Crosses earned here. There were sco… Read more
- +2
- Scott Wade
Liberation Day is celebrated here on this beautiful island we call home. Funny, though, that some people don't even know where Guam is located… Read more