Honoring veterans and families: Mom, son share stories of service

About one week before Veterans Day this year, members of the Guam Air National Guard were welcomed home by family and friends after serving in the Central Command Area of Operations in the Middle East.

Among them were Master Sgt. Francine Rojas Quichocho and Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ken Quichocho Artero – mother and son, both serving with the 254th RED HORSE squadron.

For them, Veterans Day is about family – the ones they go home to, and the ones with whom they serve the island and nation.

"We honor our veterans," said Artero, adding that it's important to give respect to those who serve today and those who wore the uniforms before them. He adds that it would be a good way to celebrate Veterans Day by "also honoring the dependents."

"Veterans Day, they say it honors us who serve, but in turn we honor our families because we couldn't do what we do without our families' support," said Artero, who himself is now married and together with his wife has two children.

He explained that going on deployment means leaving them behind and, being the son of an airman, he knows that family members have to step up – spouses become single parents and children have to help out a little more.

Quichocho agreed, adding her pride in how her son is using his own experiences growing up to be a better airman, dad and husband.

'I had to man up'

Artero said at the time of his mom's first deployment he was 17 years old.

"I had to man up at a young age," he said. "When Mom went to Korea, that's when I felt the effects of it. I wasn't an adult yet, but I had to play the role to make sure my brothers and sisters ate, went to school. ... I was at a legal age to drive, so there were times when I dropped them at school and picked them up."

Quichocho said she realizes how tough it was on Artero, who is her oldest son, and his younger brother having to take care of their two younger siblings.

"My children are very tight with each other," she said, noting that being in the Guard and having multiple jobs to support them made being at home a challenge. She's proud, however, of her accomplishments and what that hard work meant in terms of the quality of life she was able to give her children, setting them up for a better life.

"I tell everybody, it was seriously the best decision for my family," she said. "It provided me with everything I needed to raise my four children."

Quichocho at the time was working three jobs to make ends meet, meaning the Guard became her fourth job. And while it wasn't easy, she doesn't regret it one bit.

This latest deployment was probably her last, she said, as she's coming up on 20 years of service. She joined in 2003, a single mom of four at the age of 35.

The Guard has helped her provide for her family, Quichocho said, and has also allowed her to build herself up. She now enjoys a career on the civilian side of the National Guard family as a human resources specialist.

Still, she said, wearing the uniform and being a part of something greater that has an impact on the island and the nation is a great source of pride.

She said one of her senior officers, during parades and other community events, encourages them to speak to civilians.

"I tend to go toward the young adults. I always tell them to join the Guard. It's the best thing that you can do for your future. It opens the door to so many opportunities," she said.

On deployment

That tight-knit family structure isn't felt just at home, Quichocho said.

"The Guard is family. RED HORSE is who we are," she said. "We are a huge family, and in our culture we take care of each other."

While she appreciates her comrades-in-arms, she said having her son with her on deployment, particularly her last one, is something special. She works out of the operations center as a services senior enlisted leader and Artero, who is a heavy equipment operator, is out in the field. They don't see each other often.

However, she said, on those occasions they are able to visit one another, "I always jump up and down and have to hug him."

"Having him there makes my deployment a lot more doable," she said. "I always sympathize, or am compassionate with the rest of our guys who don't have what I have. I am very lucky to have him there."

It does mean Artero gets some friendly teasing from his colleagues, but he takes it all in stride; he agrees with his mom that having someone from home there makes the deployment easier.

Working together meant they had to draw some lines. They first explained that while they're both in RED HORSE, they each have a clear and separate chain of command. On their first deployment together to Afghanistan, Quichocho learned a hard lesson.

"That was an eye-opener," she said, noting her senior officers told her to be careful because her son was there. She said one day, bombs went off and she was sick with worry about Artero, who was working on the other side of the base.

"I realized at that moment, I just needed to make sure he was OK – all of our guys – but of course he's my son, so I was ready to walk across the base," she said. Though communications were going crazy she was able to confirm he was OK.

Nevertheless, it was a lesson learned, and not just as someone of seniority in the organization, but also as a mom. Like any other mom, she had to trust that her son would rely on his training and experience to do his job and stay safe.

When the next deployment opportunity came up, he drew the line.

"I don't want to go to the same place you're going," she said, recalling her son's words to her.

"Oh yeah," Artero said with a laugh, adding that his second deployment without his mom was a good experience. And since then he's moved up in seniority and learned some lessons.

Espirit de corps

Looking back, Quichocho said she's grateful to have the opportunity to serve a purpose greater than any she would have imagined 20 years ago before she became a part of the RED HORSE family.

"I'm very proud that I'm a veteran," she said. "I see and know that what we do is big. ... The missions we go on affect our country and our island."

At the end of the day, she said, that's what it's all about – family – the one they were born into, the squadron family they joined, the island and national family they swore to protect.

"In the midst of it, our greatest thought is to ensure our families are secure and safe," Quichocho said.

"So while we're in Afghanistan and the bombs are going off, I'm in my bed and praying, 'Please don't hit us.' But then I realized, if it does hit us, then it does," she said.

"We just want to make sure our families at home are good. ... The one thing we never want to do is make our families worry. But we do our best to take care of each other so we all come back home."