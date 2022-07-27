Hope Cristobal recognized with Maga’håga Award

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero presented former Sen. Hope Alvarez Cristobal with the Maga’håga Award. The award recognizes Cristobal’s legacy of distinguished dedication and valuable contributions to the pursuit of peace and justice for the CHamoru people and the island of Guam.

Born just after World War II, Cristobal’s life was shaped by the militarization of the island, which galvanized her drive to pursue justice and peace, according to text associated with the award. Growing up, the foundation of Cristobal’s strength was rooted in two significant women, her mother and her godmother. After receiving her master of education degree in school administration and supervision from the University of Guam in 1987, she served as an educator on Guam for more than a decade. Cristobal eventually pursued a seat in the 23rd Guam Legislature. Following a stint as senator, Cristobal returned to the classroom, serving as an adjunct professor of Guam history at the University of Guam.

Cristobal’s commitment to the CHamoru people led her on a lifelong journey of confronting militarization and decolonization. She was a founding member of various organizations formed to raise awareness about injustices and colonialism on Guam and address self-determination efforts for the island. Over the years, Cristobal has continued to participate in integral roles in many demilitarization organizations and various community and government boards.

Among her many accomplishments in the Legislature, Cristobal established the rules and regulations for the CHamoru Land Trust Act with the late Sen. Angel Santos, and created the Commission on Decolonization and the CHamoru Registry.

Cristobal’s unwavering commitment to the building of CHamoru nationhood and the promotion of self-determination has shown her outstanding dedication to improving the future of Guam for generations to come. “This is an award that comes with a lot of responsibility to the community,” stated Cristobal. “After all these years I thought I was embedded into the community, but this award makes clear that I have a lot more left to do.”

In 2020, Cristobal was petitioner, alongside the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization, to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in a filing of Hope Alvarez Cristobal and the CHamoru People vs. the United States, which specifically addressed the ongoing military buildup occurring in Guam, in conjunction with impediments to exercise the right to self-determination.

In light of her lifelong contributions to uplifting indigenous peoples worldwide, she was presented with the Public Citizen of the Year award by the National Association of Social Workers, Guam Chapter, in 2011, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and recognized with numerous other awards.

Cristobal is married to her husband of more than 50 years, Enrico Adrian Cristobal, with whom she has five children and six grandchildren.