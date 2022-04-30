Hoped-for reversal of 'Insular Cases' could expand Guamanians' voting rights, allow disability benefits

Three individuals who were born in American Samoa and were denied recognition as U.S. citizens petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule the so-called "Insular Cases" that, to this day, deprive territories such as Guam from having full constitutional rights.

If the Supreme Court overturns the "Insular Cases," the ruling could pave the way for residents of Guam and other territories to have voting powers, more representation in Congress or access to federal benefits such as the Supplemental Security Income for the elderly, disabled and blind.

In their April 27 petition, John Fitisemanu, Pale Tuli and Rosavita Tuli asked the court to decide whether people born in the U.S. territories are entitled to birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment's Citizenship Clause, and whether the "Insular Cases" should be overruled.

The "Insular Cases" are a series of Supreme Court opinions issued in the early 1900s. In these cases, it was decided that people residing in territories aren’t entitled to full constitutional rights, often for racist reasons.

These include the territories being "inhabited by alien races" who shouldn’t be governed "according to Anglo-Saxon principles," according to court files.

The three American Samoa-born petitioners are now residing in Utah. Joining them as a petitioner is the Southern Utah Pacific Islander Coalition, a nonprofit organization that serves the Samoan community in the area.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch called for the court to overturn the "Insular Cases" when the court ruled that residents of Puerto Rico, and by extension people living in the other territories including Guam, are ineligible to receive SSI benefits. Guam officials expressed disappointment with that Supreme Court decision.

'Deserve no place in our law'

While Gorsuch agreed with the court's ruling on the SSI case, he wrote that the court should use a future case to overturn the "Insular Cases," which he said have "shameful flaws" and "deserve no place in our law."

Fitisemanu scored a legal victory in 2019 when a federal court ruling recognized American Samoans as U.S. citizens.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, however, reversed that ruling in 2021, saying that birthright citizenship does not apply to American Samoans.

The Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment says that persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States. But because of a federal law labeled by some as discriminatory, people born in American Samoa are considered "nationals, but not citizens, of the United States."

The Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit relied on an interpretation of the "Insular Cases" and not the Constitution.

Fitisemanu and the other petitioners, through their counsels, said their case is an ideal vehicle for the Supreme Court to overrule the "Insular Cases."

The petitioners are represented by attorneys Neil Weare, who is from Guam and now with Washington, D.C.-based Equally American Legal Defense and Education Fund; Charles Ala'Ilima and Matthew McGill.