With tourism at a standstill because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, Joannalyn Cepeda has seen her tourist souvenir shop's sales plummet by 80%.

But the pandemic's deep impact on the retail store she manages, Memories of Guam at the Guam Premier Outlets, in Tamuning, presented a chance to rethink their business strategies.

They built an online store to sell their "Made in Guam" and Guam-inspired products at www.memoriesofguam.com, and has been promoting the "shop local" message to reach out to a more diverse market.

It's a way to survive the pandemic, she said.

So while waiting for international tourists to return, the store's Guam cellphone cases, fridge magnets, coasters, mugs, shot glasses, phone stands, cardholders, photo frames and other souvenir items are now finding their way more into local residents' shopping lists.

With COVID restrictions and a limited number of stores that have reopened, Memories of Guam has started seeing sales once again.

Cepeda said while the sales are not as healthy as when tourists were here, they are grateful for residents' support.

But she thinks the store needs to do a lot more marketing and promotions "to get the word out" to residents.

"So if you want to stay safe and still shop, we do have an online site," she said, as she gave a tour of their store at GPO on Tuesday.

They ship locally and to other parts of the United States. This makes it easy for Guam residents now living in the states to order Guam-designed souvenirs and gifts.

With masks now a necessity, Memories of Guam also started carrying cotton face masks with Guam-inspired logos.

'Depressing'

Prior to the pandemic and with tourists crowding GPO, Memories of Guam saw healthy customer traffic on a daily basis because those coming to and from the mall's food court could easily spot their store. COVID-19 changed that.

"It's pretty depressing. There's no one walking by so it's really lonely," Cepeda said, of certain days and hours at the mall during the pandemic.

Memories of Guam at GPO shut down in March during the first lockdown, and was able to reopen only on Mother's Day. It had to close again on Aug. 21, the start of the second lockdown, and just recently reopened.

"We are still hoping for better days," Cepeda said.

During the shutdown, she and the other store employees applied for and became eligible for federal unemployment assistance.

The businesses also applied for and obtained a forgivable federal loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, Cepeda said.

Customized items

Among residents, Made in Guam at GPO is known for their cell phone cases with Guam-inspired prints, as well as for their customized painting stones, coffee mugs and other gift items, Cepeda said.

Within a day or two, the store can customize any item ordered, she said.

Like many other stores, Memories of Guam is hoping that local sales, especially with the holidays approaching, will keep them in business until things go back to normal.

"Hopefully Christmas time," Cepeda said. "That's the most busiest time of the year so we're hoping and it's back to normal by then."

Memories of Guam at GPO caters mostly to tourists, so it's the hardest hit among three similar stores when COVID-19 reached the island, according to owner Leah Chen.

Their two other stores, at Micronesia Mall and Agana Shopping Center have been doing much better since they carry more items geared towards local residents, Chen said.