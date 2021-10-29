Hosei gets 15 years for rape

A man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl during a night of drinking alcohol after his high school graduation will spend 15 years in prison.

Vianney Nennis Hosei was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Friday.

He is the last of four defendants to be sentenced for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at during a night of drinking and barbecue in 2019.

In April, a jury convicted Hosei of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“The sentence reflects the severity of a group sexual assault of a physically helpless minor victim. The Legislature has determined that this type of crime warrants 15 years. This sentence should send a message to all individuals that violation of another’s body in such a reprehensible way is never to be tolerated,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

Co-defendants Burton Borja and Dwayne Piyelit pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and are serving four and six years in prison, respectively.

Co-defendant Joleen-Lee Rankin, who obtained footage of the incident from one of the men’s phones and distributed it on Facebook Messenger, was convicted of criminal facilitation of dissemination of child pornography. She was spared from having to serve any time in prison after prosecutors received input from the victim.

Hosei had just graduated from George Washington High School and had enlisted in the Navy when his arrest cut his career goal short.

In Hosei's trial, the defense painted the victim as an alleged active participant in group sex.

The prosecutor had argued the victim at the time of the sexual assault was mentally defective due to the involuntary consumption of alcohol.