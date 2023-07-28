Hospital board discusses nurse recruitment

Half of the travel nurses at Guam Memorial Hospital have converted to local employment.

During her management report given at the Guam Memorial Hospital board of trustees meeting on Wednesday afternoon, hospital administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said the hospital currently has 26 travel nurses working at the hospital.

Although explaining to trustees the hospital is trying to "scale down on the dependence of travel nurses," Perez-Posadas said 13 of the 26 were converted to local employment contracts within two years.

In response, board Chair Theresa Obispo asked about the retention rate of the converted travel nurses. Perez-Posadas did not have the statistics available for the meeting. However, the question resulted in the trustees and hospital staff discussing what led to travel nurses making the switch.

Assistant Administrator Christine Tuquero explained, "it's mainly the island lifestyle," with some nurses becoming part-time diving instructors, but also explained a nurse found her spouse on island.

Perez-Posadas added that working on Guam has been a welcoming experience.

"They really feel appreciated and welcomed, ... some of those places in the United States, ... they're not welcome. They feel resented by some of the local hospital nurses, and so they feel very welcome and appreciated," Perez-Posadas said.

"They do say that a lot that this is the best assignment they've ever worked on compared to so many other hospitals across the United States. They say we have a very supportive work environment. They love the family atmosphere, and they just feel like they have a strong team behind them," Tuquero said, which prompted board members to begin brainstorming how they could possibly create testimonial content to improve outreach.

Rotations

About 20 minutes later in the meeting, Dr. Dustin Prins, the associate administrator of clinical services, discussed efforts he's involved with to recruit not only nurses, but doctors, especially those originally from the island.

Prins, who said he holds the issue "near and dear" to his heart," explained he's been in discussion with medical schools in the mainland to allow students to do their rotations on the island.

"I have been reaching out to the New York Institute of Technology, ... who have a sister campus medical school in Arkansas devoted to rural medicine, ... and they are looking at having medical school rotations here in Guam," said Prins, adding there are students from Guam already at the school.

While Prins explained the partnership possibly could be in effect by October 2024, he also said he's interested in starting a residency program on Guam, which he says will "be a newfound opportunity for recruitment."