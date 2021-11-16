Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board nominee Sharon Jo Davis found herself fielding questions about the hospital's hiring during her confirmation hearing with lawmakers Monday. As a current member of the board of trustees, Davis is up for reappointment as the general public representative for another six years.

"There's been some talk in the media about additional hiring of positions above step and not clear whether those are necessarily critical," Speaker Therese Terlaje, the legislative oversight chair on health, stated during the hearing. "The way it works in my mind is if you have critical needs for employees and you have a limited pot of money for it ... when the pot is being increased somewhere else ... I just want to be assured that that's not going to deter you from filing these critical positions."

GMHA has been relying on traveling professionals, mainly nurses, to round out its staffing needs as it combats the COVID-19 pandemic. But the hospital authority is also working to improve pay for permanent staff and is seeing rising personnel costs as a result.

However, what drew the attention of lawmakers Monday was an above step recruitment for a hospital marketing and communications position, according to discussions at the hearing. GMHA documents show a salary of $75,602 was approved by GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez Posadas on Oct. 8.

Prioritizing needs

Sen. Joanne Brown noted the hospital administrator's approval for the above step salary for the position.

"To begin with, I didn't know the hospital needed a marketing position," Brown said. "But really, what steps are you, as a board member, looking at these types of positions to prioritize?"

Brown stated earlier that it was difficult to listen to requests for hospital funding "when in practice we don't see that same priority put in to those critical positions," adding later that she believed other hospital personnel could handle communications responsibilities without needing the above step recruitment.

Davis said she never heard the board discuss specifics about the above step recruitment but said she had been an advocate for hiring a public information officer for the hospital.

Earlier, when speaking to Terlaje, Davis had said that she is critical about hiring, but she also believed the hospital had been "playing defense" for years, and she felt it was important for the community to hear about positive aspects at GMH.

"In the last administration, I was always advocating for us having this (PIO)," Davis said, now addressing Brown. "I would argue a PIO is a critical position for any highly public (entity). Especially in COVID. I feel like it's a blessing that we had a public information officer that's been able to put out information for employees, put out information to the public."

Brown said she understood Davis' point of view but didn't necessarily agree with it.

"I do have to put this out, because I think when you're talking about all these other critical needs ... there's no other individuals out there that can do this job - that are available (and) that doesn't require an above step position?" Brown said, adding that she never had a spokesperson for the agencies she ran when she worked as part of the executive branch.

"You have disgruntled employees who continue to see these types of practices happening in the government, and you're in the board and you're wanting to relay the need of critical support for the hospital ... But when we look at stuff like this it kind of raises your eyebrows," Brown added.

Davis said it is critical to hire the "right person" for public information, someone who understands distribution and other aspects.

"Yes, we could have given these tasks to other folks already seated (at GMHA), but I feel like it would have been a disjointed message," she added.

Brown asked Davis to understand how the hiring looks from an outside perspective. She had mentioned a bill from Sen. Telo Taitague during her comments. This measure, Bill 221-36, amends law regarding the publication of agency staffing patterns.

Another issue discussed at the hearing was Davis' position on the proposed medical campus, to be built at Eagles Field in Mangilao. There are concerns with the location, specifically as it relates to original land owners.

Davis said she hadn't been briefed on any details of the new hospital, didn't know the location was a controversial issue, and has no opinion on the location yet. She added that she just felt the community would be best served if the hospital was moved out of its current location, as its congested.

"I hope there's less controversy over the location and more about how we're going to serve the people of Guam at the new hospital," Davis said.