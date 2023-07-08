Hospital: Damage costs swell to $12M

The amount of money that Guam Memorial Hospital is seeking to repair damage from Typhoon Mawar is now about $12 million, according to information provided during a hospital board meeting Wednesday night.

Damage costs were at $4 million and rising in mid-June. Much of the increase in repair costs is related to the hospital's chillers, which continued to sustain damage after the typhoon because of power fluctuations. Those power fluctuations also prevented repairs, the Post reported last month.

Hospital Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas on Wednesday said the chillers will have to be replaced.

"We put into our assessment the two chillers that need to be ... procured and replaced, and (the) accompanying cooling towers, and that's about $7 million. So right now, as it stands, we're looking at about $12 million that we are going to be pursuing with (Federal Emergency Management Agency) public assistance reimbursement," she said.

The $12 million includes personnel costs for overtime incurred due to the storm, Perez-Posadas said.

That figure may continue to swell. Hospital management is looking to get the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do a "deep dive" assessment of the hospital's walls. Perez-Posadas said the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority wants to take a look at where water seeped in during Mawar, which could cause potential mold buildup. Once that is worked out, the hospital can tack it onto reimbursement requests.

Air-conditioning units

William Kando, GMH associate administrator of operations, said staff members are working triage on the situation with the downed chillers. The chillers are needed to keep the temperature constant inside the hospital, where infection control and operation of equipment are concerns.

"Because of Typhoon Mawar and the effect that it had on our chillers, we are doing contingency installation of AC split units at various strategic areas of the hospital," Kando said. "We've been assessing throughout the hospital looking for hot spots."

The air-conditioning units are especially needed in clinical areas, he said, but a balance has to be struck as they draw a large amount of power and can become very expensive.

Admissions at the GMH emergency room have been tapering down, Perez-Posadas said. The ER was "slammed" with residents seeking care after the typhoon, which was to be expected, and about 50 to 60 people were coming to the ER on an average day, with around 20 to 30 needing to be admitted.

Assessment

The Guam Daily Post hasn't received a copy of the preliminary damage assessment for GMH, which was first requested in June. According to hospital officials, the document first must be finalized and submitted to FEMA.

GMH spokesperson Cindy Hanson this week said FEMA and the hospital's insurance carrier have yet to approve the assessment.