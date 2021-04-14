Hospital improves collections, but unpaid bills continue to grow

Because of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority's role in the pandemic response and the activities it implemented, which included restricting visitations, nonessential surgeries and outpatient procedures, its revenues were negatively impacted as the patient count declined significantly, according to the Office of Public Accountability.

"COVID-19 will continue to challenge GMHA’s finances, particularly with declines in patient census and the reliance on government of Guam subsidies funded by business privilege taxes and the General Fund. As GMHA recovers from disrupted revenue streams, GMHA will seek federal assistance afforded to health care providers to recover lost revenues," the OPA stated.

The hospital saw net patient revenues decrease by $7.8 million in fiscal year 2020, down to $91.3 million, due to increases in allowances for uncollectible accounts.

GMH's payer mix largely consists of those who fall under the "3Ms" – Medicaid, Medicare and the Medically Indigent Program – as well as third-party payers and self-pay patients. Out of $177 million in fiscal 2020 patient services, only $91.3 million was determined collectible as the rest was adjusted out from costs not reimbursed by the 3Ms and third-party payers, or deemed uncollectible from self-pay patients.

Collections did increase, however, going from $83 million in fiscal 2019 to $104.4 million in fiscal 2020. Collections from the 3Ms went up, to $59.2 million, compared to $33.4 million in fiscal 2019, and third-party payer collections went up by $3.9 million. Collections from self-pay patients dropped significantly, from $14.6 million in fiscal 2019 to just $5.4 million in fiscal 2020.

Improved collections were largely attributable to aggressive billing, increased Medicaid and Medicare payments, and the GMHA's partnerships with the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Revenue and Taxation for collection referrals and garnishments, respectively.

"Despite increased collections, GMHA’s mandate to provide health care to all patients regardless of one’s coverage or ability to pay has resulted in the continual growth of patient receivables. For the last five years, self-pay patients received an average of $21.9 million of care per year. The likelihood of collecting self-pay accounts is low and GMHA’s provision for bad debts averaged $14.8 million a year. This means GMHA expects to collect an average of 32 cents per dollar billed to self-pay patients," the OPA stated.

GMHA increased its overall fiscal 2020 staffing by 82 full-time personnel, primarily to support the COVID-19 response. Personnel costs increased by $10.4 million due to $5.1 million for additional staff and $5.6 million in other pay. Another factor was the COVID-19 differential pay. GMHA incurred $3.6 million of such pay in fiscal 2020, but $3.4 million was reimbursed by COVID-19 relief funding.

Operating revenues also decreased while expenses increased, according to the OPA.

GMHA did receive additional federal support in fiscal 2020 to combat COVID-19. These included $7.8 million in direct Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, and $4.5 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, although CMS will recoup advanced payments from GMHA in April by offsetting remittances for claims.

The hospital authority also received $11.9 million from the governor through COVID-19 relief funding. These were to pay for projected expenses for physicians, supplies, payroll and projects. The hospital spent $5.3 million of the $11.9 million as of fiscal 2020, which ended in September 2019.