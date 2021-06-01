The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority is investigating what caused the leak of a 50-gallon fuel tank at the Skilled Nursing Facility.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency also has been in contact with GMHA Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas. Guam EPA spokesman Nicholas Lee Rupley said they're waiting for GMH's report to determine if there's a need for EPA to conduct its own investigation. He said this is standard for instances when the spill is contained, which was the case at the facility according to information shared by GMHA officials.

According to hospital officials, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, staff at the long-term care facility noticed a fuel leak and called the Guam Fire Department and the GMHA Facilities Maintenance team.

Staff at the facility and GMHA Facilities Maintenance, as well as GFD responded to clean up and contain the spill, said hospital spokesperson Mai Habib.

Two hours after the fuel leak was discovered, around 12:30 a.m., the spill was contained; GFD departed the scene at 1:15 a.m., satisfied with GMHA’s response, Habib stated.

Approximately 22 gallons of fuel in a 50-gallon tank spilled, she later confirmed.

The leak was traced to a 50-gallon day tank in the emergency generator room, Habib stated.

"The generator itself is undamaged and all other equipment is fine. The exact reason for the spill is currently undetermined however, GMHA is conducting an incident investigation and report to follow," Habib stated.

No one was injured and all the residents of the facility are safe.