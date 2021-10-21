A man who was arrested after authorities allegedly found drugs on him while he was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Stevy George Alvarez Villanueva, 31, also known as "Akeer," pleaded not guilty to the charges handed down by a grand jury.

Villanueva, who waived his speedy trial rights, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, medics with the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of an unknown sick or injured person at a store in Tamuning.

Hospital staff found 25 grams of methamphetamine in small baggies and plastic straws after they inventoried the suspect’s personal items, court documents state.

The suspect admitted to police that he smoked and bought the drug from a friend whom he refused to identify, according to court documents.