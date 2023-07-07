Hospital receives donated supplies

The Maternal Child Health department of Guam Memorial Hospital has been boosted with a donation of medical supplies, GMH announced in a press release issued last week.

The hospital's labor and delivery unit received the supplies, donated by Sagua Mañagu, on April 28. According to the release, the donation includes a range of essential medical supplies such as syringes, tubing, gauze and various other items amounting to a total value of $15,755.44.

The hospital expressed gratitude to the birthing center for its assistance and contributions, which will help GMH maintain its commitment to providing women and their newborns with safe care, GMH said in the release.

"The items they have donated will help (GMH) continue to provide excellent care for the newborns we are privileged to deliver and the birthing moms," Christine Tuquero, assistant administrator of nursing services, said in the release.

According to GMH, the hospital delivered a total of 1,986 newborns in 2022 and 2,056 in 2021. Since January, GMH has delivered 1,045 infants, including a total of 22 born during Typhoon Mawar, said Cindy Hanson, the hospital's public information officer.

"(GMH) is proud to welcome so many little ones into the world," said Lillian Perez-Posadas, hospital administrator and CEO. "We deliver so many babies that our supply needs fluctuate as we are the only public hospital that services the expecting, laboring moms and their newborns. We order medical supplies for the labor and delivery unit on an ongoing basis, and the generous donation from Sagua Mañagu will be put to excellent use caring for laboring mothers and infants."