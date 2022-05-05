Hospital wing demolition begins this month

Patients and neighbors of Guam Memorial Hospital will see some major capital work starting soon.

On Wednesday, GMH announced it is preparing to begin the second phase of its Z-wing demolition project.

The project was awarded to contractor Korando Corp. The project is expected to cost approximately $236,000, according to GMH spokesperson Mai Habib.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The project is expected to be completed by July.

The initiative, which will be completed over four phases, is part of the hospital’s “relentless pursuit to provide excellent, accessible health care in a safe environment,” it stated in a release.

Initial on-site planning is being conducted by the winning contractor, and demolition of the abandoned building is expected to commence toward the middle of May.

“When complete, the remaining Z-Wing structure will be retrofitted for much needed office space at the hospital, and the demolished footprint will provide additional parking slots for staff and visitors, addressing a longstanding challenge at GMH,” the hospital stated in the release.

The Tamuning facility’s main entrance will be adjusted slightly during the demolition, redirecting the general public to the left side of GMH’s front rotunda instead of to the right.

“During project hours, from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., we anticipate the use of heavy machinery and major equipment on-site, which may result in an increase in audible noise in the area. A separate notice has gone out to neighboring businesses and residences to alert them,” GMH stated.

(Daily Post Staff)