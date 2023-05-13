Hospital workers recognized as part of National Hospital Week

Medical professionals are the lifeblood of hospitals, which was made clear during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to celebrate National Hospital Week, Guam Memorial Hospital kicked off festivities with a proclamation signing on the hospital’s front yard in honor of the role doctors, nurses and staff play in the island’s health care system.

“They give their heart and soul to the care for all who enter the hospitals. We can’t accomplish our mission to care for all who enter the hospitals, we can’t accomplish our mission to care for our people without all the staff. And so we are deeply, immeasurably grateful,” GMH Administrator and CEO Lillian Perez-Posadas said during the signing.

This year’s theme, “We are Health Care,” is an acknowledgement of the unique sense of purpose of those who work at hospitals, she said.

“This is an exciting time for us. We’ve faced many challenges, especially in recent months, but we also realized great achievements. Our achievements reaffirmed and rekindled our commitment to modus operandi, ... that team GMH is a force to be reckoned with and that we can, we have and we will overcome whatever challenges we are dealt with determination, grace and resilience,” Perez-Posadas said.

GMH was on the front lines of the health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the hospital was challenged with a systemwide network shutdown prompted by “unauthorized access” that, according to some nurses at the hospital, put patients' lives at risk. The impact to patients is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Nothing outshines the many accomplishments that we have achieved as a team over the last year. We have maintained our (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) accreditation and we are moving forward to obtain national accreditation by the Center of Improvement for Health Care Quality. Our Skilled Nursing Unit was recognized as one of the best nursing homes in the United States by the reputable U.S. News & World Report, scoring 5 out of 5 in the judging criteria,” the hospital’s administrator said.

In the months ahead, the hospital will complete some major projects to address the condition of the hospital, she said, starting with the roof.

“We are looking forward to the completion of repairs to the roof, (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system upgrades, as well as the completion of other priority projects such as a liquid oxygen and tank expansion. So we feel confident and positive about the future of GMH,” Perez-Posadas said.

As Hospital Week celebrates the role of hospitals in the community, Perez-Posadas also recognized U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and Guam Regional Medical City for their contributions.

“They continue to play a vital role in our island’s health care delivery system. We continue to work collaboratively and collegially with both organizations. We need both GRMC and Naval Hospital, especially as Guam’s civilian and military populations (grow),” she said.

“As you know, people can access the Naval Nospital in times of emergency and they have. According to (Joint Region Marianas commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson), there are 4,000 patients that do go back and forth between GMH and Naval Hospital Guam, so your presence is very key and so is GRMC to provide the quality of care that our people so deserve. I want to thank the staff and management of your agencies and hospitals for your dedication also,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

The proclamation signing was followed by a wave held at Chief Kepuha Park with workers from all three hospitals.