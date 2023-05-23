Hospitals, clinics to limit services as typhoon nears

Typhoon Mawar has led hospitals and clinics to limit their services after Condition of Readiness 2 was declared.

Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City and the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced Monday the changes in light of the coming storm.

GMH's announcement was primarily in relation to when it will begin to receive expecting mothers, but the hospital also indicated visiting hours were already suspended until further notice and elective and outpatient surgeries have been postponed.

On Monday morning, GMH announced it was preparing the maternity area and ensuring the hospital has enough recliners, so pregnant mothers are comfortable during their stay, announcing in the afternoon it would start receiving them at 7 p.m.

The hospital will be prioritizing those who are "36 weeks or more (pregnant), and all high-risk pregnant mothers who are 24 weeks or more (into) their pregnancy."

Upon arrival, mothers will check in at the patient registration department on the first floor, and they will remain at the hospital until it is determined safe for them to return to their homes.

For their stay, mothers are being asked to eat a full meal before check-in and to bring identification and insurance cards, additional meals, medications, personal toiletries, a change of clothing and entertainment to help pass the time.

GRMC

Guam Regional Medical City said it would maintain visiting hours and regular operations until 8 p.m. Monday. However, they will be suspended if weather conditions worsen within 24 hours after COR 2 is announced.

"During suspension, all visitors, except patient watchers, will be asked to leave the hospital," GRMC announced, adding patients may have one patient watcher who would need a badge from the customer relations desk in the main lobby.

Watchers were further encouraged to bring food during the duration of the storm.

Other outpatient appointments and elective surgeries scheduled for Monday will be contacted for rescheduling accordingly.

The GRMC Lung and Infectious Diseases Clinic has converted appointments to telehealth until further notice.

Community clinics

The Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo and Southern Region Community Health Center in Inålahan are also asking for patients to only bring one individual to accompany them to the centers, Public Health stated in a release.

Patients who need oxygen therapy due to loss of power, patients needing non-emergency care and patients needing urgent care services care will be allowed to come to the centers.

"A doctor will be available to treat patients who need non-emergency care (i.e. treatments for lacerations, cuts, and minor injuries, etc.) and those needing urgent care services (i.e. breathing treatments, IV fluid therapy, treatment for minor infections, etc.)," according to DPHSS.

The Northern Pharmacy will also remain open during COR 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for patients who need medication refills, supplies and other essential medications.

For those in a life-threatening condition, DPHSS asks the public to call 911 or proceed to the nearest hospital emergency room.