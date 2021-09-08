Hospital's corrective plans accepted by CMS; disclosure of findings up to board

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has received the findings of the visit from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in late May and have submitted all corrective plans for the hospital, according to GMHA spokeswoman Mai Habib.

"We're in good standing order and proud to continue serving our community at the highest federal standards," Habib said.

However, disclosure of the CMS findings will be a matter for the GMHA board to address, she added.

The Guam Daily Post had asked about the findings of the CMS survey and whether GMHA can discuss the matter.

This past survey, which included a survey of the Skilled Nursing Facility, was a revisit, full and complaint survey.

According to a prior explanation of these surveys, a revisit or follow-up is to clear any conditional level deficiencies from prior surveys.

A full survey is a standard evaluation of the entire facility and health care processes to ensure the CMS Conditions of Participation are being met.

A complaint survey, as the name implies, is to inquire about complaints on the hospital.

A complaint may involve concerns also self-reported by the hospital, and CMS does not provide details of a complaint to GMH, only informing the hospital that a complaint exists, according to prior statements from GMH Administrator Lillian-Perez Posadas.

Complaint investigation

A CMS complaint investigation in mid-2019 found that the hospital failed to provide adequate nursing care for two patients. One was a hemodialysis patient.

Documents stated that a nurse had failed to monitor "Patient 4" during a routine hemodialysis treatment and he died.

The other patient was 5-year-old Asher Lubofsky, who also died at the hospital.

There was some disagreement on how the boy's treatment should have been handled, based on interview notes in the CMS report. The investigation also revealed that staff did not consider calling for additional resources to assist with assessing Lubofsky, despite the boy's deteriorating respiratory condition.

While GMH did implement corrective measures, those initiatives – including the creation of a policy on the use of the Pediatric Early Warning Score, used to measure and predict a child's clinical status – were not completed until June 2019, about seven months after Lubofsky's death at the end of October 2018.

There was no effort to implement policy improvements immediately after the boy's death, nor was the case evaluated despite a requirement to do so, according to CMS' notes of interviews with hospital staff.

GMH has settled for $200,000 with Lubofsky's parents over the boy's death.

Previous survey

The last full survey of GMHA was in April 2018.

The hospital authority was cited for multiple deficiencies, largely related to management, and GMHA was at risk of losing millions of federal dollars in Medicare and Medicaid by October of that year.

GMHA submitted a corrective action plan by August 2018, pausing the termination of GMH's provider status, but a follow-up survey was anticipated.

CMS visited again in February 2019 and submitted a statement of deficiencies to the hospital in March, which GMH responded to as well.

However, the response didn't include everything CMS officials wanted, and federal officials gave GMHA until mid-April 2019 to revise and resubmit its response to two remaining deficiencies, which would again necessitate another survey if the response was deemed sufficient.

According to Habib, CMS has accepted all of the hospital's plans for correction and the last revisit was in January 2020.

This most recent survey was to clear any conditional level findings.