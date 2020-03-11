It's been over 20 hours since law enforcement attempted to execute an arrest warrant in Saipan. Hostage negotiations continue with the suspect as of 8:30 this morning.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dre Pangelinan said officers remain on the scene.

The suspect initially disconnected the phone line until he requested for food and a drink, said Pangelinan.

Negotiations are currently ongoing, by means of a megaphone.

The suspect fired a total of six rounds between 7:14 a.m. and 7:53 a.m.

DPS personnel attempted to arrest the suspect on a warrant around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Afetna area in Saipan. Pangelinan said the suspect fired several rounds into the air and then took a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, hostage holding a gun to her body while walking to the San Antonio area. The suspect barricaded himself in a home since 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated and have been asked to stay away from the area in San Antonio until the all clear is given.

This story is developing.