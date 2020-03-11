20200310_171702.jpg

It's been over 20 hours since law enforcement attempted to execute an arrest warrant in Saipan.  Hostage negotiations continue with the suspect as of 8:30 this morning.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dre Pangelinan said officers remain on the scene. 

The suspect initially disconnected the phone line until he requested for food and a drink, said Pangelinan. 

Negotiations are currently ongoing, by means of a megaphone.

The suspect fired a total of six rounds between 7:14 a.m. and 7:53 a.m. 

DPS personnel attempted to arrest the suspect on a warrant around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Afetna area in Saipan.  Pangelinan said the suspect fired several rounds into the air and then took a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, hostage holding a gun to her body while walking to the San Antonio area.  The suspect barricaded himself in a home since 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated and have been asked to stay away from the area in San Antonio until the all clear is given.  

This story is developing. 

