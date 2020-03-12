Police officers on Saipan were still negotiating with an unidentified man more than 24 hours after he'd taken a woman hostage.

As of Wednesday night, Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dre Pangelinan said officers were still on the scene trying to negotiate the release of the woman taken hostage at gunpoint on Tuesday. The man walked her across the parking lot of an apartment building in San Antonio, Saipan near Afetna Mart, to his home, where they've been since.

The suspect initially disconnected the phone line until he requested for food and a drink, Pangelinan said.

Police have been attempting negotiations by means of a megaphone.

The suspect fired a total of six rounds between 7:14 a.m. and 7:53 a.m. Tuesday.

DPS personnel attempted to arrest the suspect on a warrant around 12:30 p.m. in the Afetna area on Saipan. Pangelinan said the suspect fired several rounds into the air and then held a gun to a woman's head and forced her to walk with him. The woman is believed to be his girlfriend.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated and have been asked to stay away from the area in San Antonio until the all clear is given.