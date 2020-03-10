Hostage situation in Saipan

A man has taken a woman hostage in a Saipan home after he discharged his firearm when law enforcement came to arrest him on a warrant.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dre Pangelinan said around 12:50 p.m., CNMI law enforcement officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the male individual, whose identity has not been released.

The suspect attempted to flee from police by discharging a couple of rounds in the air.

As of 2 p.m., officers were still attempting to negotiate the suspect's surrender.

At 3:50 p.m., the suspect took a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, hostage as he crossed the main road in Afetna to a family residence along San Antonio, said Pangelinan.

"At the moment the suspect has barricaded himself along with the victim inside his home," she said.

Cell phone footage of the suspect shows him walking around the Afetna Supermarket parking lot holding a gun to a woman's chest while police vehicles had blocked off a portion of the road.

This story is developing.